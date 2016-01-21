(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 21 South Africa's MTN Group
said on Thursday it was compliant with Cameroonian
laws, a day after the central African nation said the mobile
phone company owes money in taxes.
Cameroon's National Anti-Corruption Commission (CONAC) said
on Wednesday the local units of MTN and France's Orange
owed Cameroon nearly $166 million in unpaid
taxes.
"MTN Cameroon is not and has never been implicated in
corruption-related actions, in the exercise of its activities,"
MTN said in a statement.
Cameroonian authorities have also accused MTN of benefiting
from illegal tax breaks worth nearly $40 million.
"It is our position that we are in full compliance with
these tax matters," MTN spokesman Chris Maroleng told Talk Radio
702.
MTN is already contesting a $3.9 billion fine in Nigeria for
failing to disconnect users with unregistered SIM cards, which
can be used for criminal activity - a growing concern in Nigeria
given the threat of militant Islamist group Boko Haram.
MTN, Africa's largest mobile operator, gets about 37 percent
of its revenue from Nigeria.
Shares in MTN dropped 5.1 percent to 111.62 rand, lagging a
0.6 percent fall in the benchmark JSE Top-40 index.
