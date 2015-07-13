YAOUNDE A twin suicide attack by suspected Boko Haram militants in the northern Cameroon town of Fotokol late on Sunday killed at least 13 people including a Chadian soldier, authorities said.

Cameroon president's office said in a statement on Monday that 10 civilians, a Chadian soldier and the two assailants were killed in the attack.

It added that seven soldiers, four from Chad and three from Cameroon, were among 17 people wounded in the attack.

The first explosion went off inside a bar near a Cameroon special forces camp just after sundown as people were breaking the Ramadan fast, a senior Cameroon military officer told Reuters earlier, asking not to be named.

"The second explosion followed as soldiers approached the bar," the officer said.

L'Oeil du Sahel, a newspaper in northern Cameroon, said the two attackers wore women's burkas.

Islamist group Boko Haram, which launched an insurgency six years ago to carve out an emirate in northeast Nigeria, has also stepped up attacks in neighbouring Chad, Cameroon and Niger in recent months.

Chad, Niger, Cameroon, Nigeria and Benin have launched a joint military operation to fight the insurgency, which has killed thousands and threatens to destabilise the region.

The group is suspected of launching a similar attack in Chad's capital, about 60 km (40 miles) east of Fotokol, on Saturday. A man dressed in a burka blew himself up in the main market, killing 15 people.

