MILAN, Sept 25 Italy's market watchdog Consob
said on Wednesday it had raised the price bidders were making
for Camfin, the holding company that controls
tyremaker Pirelli.
In a statement, Consob said it had redetermined the price of
the bid, raising it to 0.83 euros from 0.80 euros.
Consob also said the bid offer, due to end on Sept. 27,
would be reopened for five days from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11.
Lauro 61, led by Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera,
has offered 0.80 euros per share to buy out investors in Camfin
after acquiring a 12.4 percent stake in the company at the same
price from Malacalza Investimenti.
That deal brought to an end years of legal wrangling between
Malacalza and Tronchetti Provera, who had been at loggerheads
over management issues at the group.
In the statement Consob said it had uncovered collusion
between Malacalza Investimenti and Lauro 61 aimed at ensuring
favourable treatment for Malacalza compared to the other
shareholders.
