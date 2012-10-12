MILAN Oct 12 Italian holding company Cafmin
, which controls tyremaker Pirelli, said on
Friday it launched a fixed-rate 150 million euro ($194.14
million) bond convertible into 5.85 percent of Pirelli shares.
The Pirelli shares to be converted will be supplied by
Camfin and will not therefore be newly issued. Proceeds from the
bond will be used to pay 132.4 million in debt at Camfin as well
as to recapitalize real estate group Prelios.
The bond will have a coupon of between 5.25 percent and 6
percent. The implicit conversion price will be calculated based
on a premium of between 27.5 percent and 32.5 percent of the
average Pirelli price between the bond's launch and the setting
of the final terms.
Banca IMI, BNP Paribas and Unicredit Bank are joint
bookrunners and joint lead managers for the sale.
($1 = 0.7726 euros)
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)