BRIEF-LeEco says merger agreement to acquire Vizio will not proceed due to regulatory headwinds
* LeEco - LeEco Global Group Ltd's merger agreement to acquire vizio will not proceed due to regulatory headwinds
MILAN, Sept 4 Italian investment vehicle Lauro 61 said on Wednesday it saw no reason to change the price of a bid made on Camfin, which controls tyre group Pirelli .
Italian daily La Repubblica reported on Wednesday that market watchdog Consob was considering asking the investors to raise the bid price because of an agreement between the parties.
In a statement Lauro 61 confirmed it had received a request for further details from Consob.
It said it had acted correctly.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* invigor signs three-year contract extension with Moët Hennessy Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: