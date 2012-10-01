MILAN Oct 1 Contacts have been made with
Italian and foreign investors interested in taking a stake in
tyre maker Pirelli's main shareholder, Camfin
, though nothing concrete is on the table, a holding
company of the Pirelli chairman said on Monday.
"There have been preliminary contacts with some Italian and
foreign subjects, including Investindustrial, who have recently
shown an interest over possible partnerships, including buying
equity (in Camfin)," Marco Tronchetti Provera & C Sapa, the
holding company, said in a statement.
Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera controls the tyre
maker through a complex web of holding companies including GPI,
a privately held company that is the largest shareholder of
Camfin.
GPI is in turn controlled by the Sapa holding.
"There are no operations under way in this regard or even
being drawn up," Sapa said.
Tronchetti Provera has been locked in a dispute with GPI's
second-largest investor, the Malacalza family.
The Pirelli head and the Malacalazas, who bought stakes in
GPI and Camfin in 2009, have recently clashed over a series of
issues, including plans to issue a convertible bond approved by
Camfin Aug. 29.
Press reports over the weekend said that Italian private
equity firm Investindustrial, controlled by Andrea Bonomi, had
had contacts with the Pirelli No. 1 about possibly entering
Camfin capital.
Camfin also controls struggling real estate management
company Prelios.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Leslie Adler)