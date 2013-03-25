MILAN, March 25 Camfin, the holding
company that controls Italian tyre company Pirelli,
said on Monday its board would examine 2012 results on April 4
instead of March 27.
The company gave no reason for the decision to put back the
date.
Italian real estate company Prelios said on
Thursday talks aimed at strengthening its balance sheet and
relaunching operations were still under way.
Loss-making Prelios is controlled by Pirelli CEO Marco
Tronchetti Provera through Camfin.
A newspaper report last week said investment fund Feidos was
expected to finalise a debt restructuring deal with Camfin and a
pool of banks to rescue Prelios.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Antonella Ciancio)