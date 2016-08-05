Aug 5 Global aircraft maintenance tracking and information services firm CAMP Systems International has returned to the U.S. leveraged loan market with a $757 million refinancing loan as the private equity-owned company takes advantage of thin deal supply to push for aggressive terms.

The lack of new issue deals in 2016 and investors' increasingly desperate hunt for yield is creating perfect conditions for sponsor-backed companies to leverage favorable borrowing conditions.

The covenant-lite loan refinances the company's first- and second-lien term loans and its holding company notes, which typically pay higher interest and are more costly for the sponsor. Leverage on the deal is approximately 5.4 times senior and 7.4 times total debt to Ebitda, which takes senior leverage up by nearly two turns, investors said.

"Leverage is very high, and it's a quasi-dividend deal with no covenant," one investor said, noting that CAMP is a well known credit with a loyal group of existing lenders.

CAMP is a portfolio company of private equity sponsor GTCR, which bought the company in May 2012 from Warburg Pincus in a transaction valued at $700 million.

The new facility is split between a $40 million, five-year revolver, a $529 million, seven-year first-lien term loan and a $188 million, eight-year second-lien term loan.

Pricing on the first-lien term loan is guided at 425 basis points over Libor with a 1 percent Libor floor, while the second-lien term loan is guided at 850 basis points over Libor with a 1 percent floor. The first-lien loan is offered at a 99 original issue discount and the second-lien tranche is offered at a discount of 98.

UBS was mandated to lead the deal and ousted incumbent arranger Deutsche Bank as lead left.

UBS was not immediately available for comment.

Commitments to the deal are due August 11, but the financing is already attracting substantial interest from institutional investors, reminiscent of the strong reception that aircraft component manufacturer Transdigm drew with a $1.7 billion acquisition loan that the company signed in June. MID MARKET DARLING

Harking back to CAMP's days as a smaller company and mid market darling, investors have long liked the business for its subscription-based software and recurring revenue model.

The deal will also be rated, which is likely to further buoy institutional demand for the paper, including from Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) funds.

GTCR financed its 2012 acquisition of CAMP with a $375 million buyout loan that was split between a $30 million revolving credit facility, a $230 million first-lien term loan and a $115 million second-lien term loan.

In September 2012, CAMP repriced the first-lien term loan, cutting the spread to 400 basis points over Libor with a 1 percent Libor floor from 525 basis points over Libor with a 1.25 percent floor, LPC data show.

Just over a year later, the company tapped investors for a dividend recapitalization and repricing transaction in December 2013 that included $75 million in incremental first-lien debt, an amendment to the company's existing first-lien term loan to reduce the spread to 375 basis points over Libor, and a $145 million second-lien term loan that refinanced and upsized its outstanding second-lien term loan.

Pricing on the second-lien term loan cleared at 725 basis points over Libor with a 1 percent floor. Deutsche Bank was sole lead on the transaction.

CAMP's first-lien term loan matures in May 2019 and the second-lien term loan in November 2019.

In August 2015, CAMP issued $200 million of 11 percent PIK holdco senior notes due 2022, the proceeds of which were primarily used to fund a dividend to shareholders, according to Moody's. (Reporting by Leela Parker Deo; Editing by Michelle Sierra, Tessa Walsh)