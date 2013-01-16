By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 16 There is no support by
Republican members of the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission for a proposal to force companies to disclose their
spending on political campaigns, SEC Republican Commissioner Dan
Gallagher said on Wednesday.
"That would not be one of our priorities," he said, speaking
at an event at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "That is just a
political wish list."
His comments come not long after proponents of more
disclosure held a press conference to tell reporters they were
hopeful the SEC might adopt such a rule. The SEC, currently
without a fifth member and divided 2-2 between Democrats and
Republicans, in December had issued a federal notice saying a
political spending disclosure rule was under consideration.