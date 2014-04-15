* Deal values Averna, Braulio maker at 104 mln euros
* Deal to boost its European business - CEO
* Campari has a further 250 mln euros to invest in 2014
(Recasts lead, adds CEO quotes, detail)
By Isla Binnie and Maria Pia Quaglia
MILAN, April 15 Italian drinks maker Campari
said on Tuesday it was buying a Sicilian spirits
company, had 250 million euros ($346 million) to invest in
further deals this year and planned to spend even more on
acquisitions in 2015.
The deal to buy Fratelli Averna, which produces the bitters
Averna and Braulio and makes over a third of revenue from
exports, values it at 103.75 million euros ($143 million).
While other Italian firms have become targets for foreign
buyers, Campari has hit the acquisition trail to broaden its
stable of drinks such as whiskeys and liqueurs and lure more
customers outside its traditional European markets.
Just over a month ago it said it would buy Canada's Forty
Creek Distillery.
Campari Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz told Reuters the
Averna deal "strengthens our critical mass in Germanic markets
quite a bit". He said three quarters of all exports of the
Averna brand go to Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
"In the long term we also expect America, particularly the
United States and Argentina, to be significant contributors," he
said. About 70 percent of Italian liqueurs and bitters are sold
abroad, mainly in Argentina, Germany, Brazil, the United States
and Brazil.
Fratelli Averna made earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 11.2 million
euros in 2013 and this should rise to around 15 million euros in
the year starting in June 2015, Kunze-Concewitz said.
Italian broker Equita said in a morning note that the price
Campari paid for Averna seemed appropriate.
Kunze-Concewitz said Campari had another 250 million euros
for acquisitions in 2014.
"Obviously when next year starts, that resets at a higher
number," he said.
But he said the maker of the bitter red aperitif would not
be rushing to make more acquisitions immediately.
"We need to first digest these before we move on to anything
else," Kunze-Concewitz said.
Kunze-Concewitz said Campari was not looking at entering the
Indian market on the heels of the world's largest spirit maker
Diageo, which relaunched a bid to increase its stake in
United Spirits Ltd. on Tuesday.
"At the moment we don't believe the conditions are there for
us. There are significant import tariffs for international
brands and it's a very complex environment in which to do
business from a regulatory standpoint." he said.
($1 = 0.7238 Euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie and Maria Pia Quaglia; writing by
Isla Binnie; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)