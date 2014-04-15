BRIEF-Chengdu Hongqi Chain to pay FY 2016 annual div on April 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.19 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 24, for FY 2016
MILAN, April 15 Italian drinks group Davide Campari has agreed to buy Fratelli Averna in a deal valuing the Sicilian spirits company that makes Averna, Italy's second best-selling bitter, at 103.75 million euros ($143 million).
The Averna group owns a portfolio of premium brands, among which are, Braulio, a herb-based bitter, and Grappa Frattina, through which Campari enters the grappa category, it said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Valentina Za)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.19 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 24, for FY 2016
SHANGHAI, April 19 Hyundai's China joint venture is facing "severe challenge" due to a complex political and economic environment and tough local competition, the firm's chairman said on Wednesday, amid a political stand-off between China and South Korea.