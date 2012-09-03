MILAN, Sept 3 Italian drinks maker Campari
Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz said the Americas
will account for 40 percent of overall group sales following the
company's purchase of Jamaican rum maker Lascelles.
Italian sales will account for less than 25 percent of
overall group revenues compared to a current 34.4 percent, he
said.
Kunze-Concewitz said he was referring to a share of sales
after full distribution integration and synergies kick in.
He was speaking to Reuters ahead of a media presentation on
Monday.
