MILAN May 9 Davide Campari, the
world's sixth-largest premium spirits maker, said on Tuesday
first-quarter sales excluding currency swings and M&A activity
rose 5.7 percent thanks to a strong performance of its
high-margin brands.
Reported sales, which included the acquisition of Grand
Marnier among other factors, were up 15 percent in the period at
376.6 million euros.
Adjusted operating profit rose 19.5 percent to 64.4 million
euros, with a margin of 17.1 percent on sales.
French liqueur Grand Marnier, which Campari bought last year
and started to consolidate in June, added 32.5 million euros to
the group's net sales in the first quarter.
Shares in the beverage company extended gains and were up
6.2 percent after the results.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Maria Pia Quaglia)