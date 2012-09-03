MILAN, Sept 3 Italian drinks company Campari
said Monday it will buy Jamaican rum maker Lascelles
de Mercado & Co, strengthening its most profitable
business segment, in a public tender offer for $414.7 million.
The price "corresponds to a multiple of 15 times the June
2012 EBITDA," the company said, for a price of $4.32 per
ordinary share. Total purchase price for 100% of Lascelles share
capital is $414.7 million. Closing is expected during the fourth
quarter of 2012.
With the acquisition, its third-largest following the Wild
Turkey and Skyy Spirits brands, "Campari enhances its critical
mass in key American markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico
the Caribbean, and acquires a leading market position in
Jamaica," the company said in a statement.
Lascelles manufactures the Appleton Estate, Appleton
Special/White, Wray & Nephew and Coruba brands.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)