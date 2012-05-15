* Q1 organic sales up 2.8 pct, beat forecast
* Italian market up 0.3 pct, swings back to growth
* Shares up 1.3 pct
By Michel Rose
MILAN, May 15 Recession-weary Italians raised a
few more glasses of Campari's trademark red aperitif
in the first three months of the year, helping the group post a
2.8 percent rise in organic sales.
Gruppo Campari's sales in Italy, which accounts for more
than a third of total revenues, had disappointed investors in
the final quarter of 2012, falling 1.6 percent as the euro zone
debt crisis depressed consumption in the euro zone's third
largest economy.
"Importantly, the business confirmed its resiliency in Italy
and Germany, gained momentum in the U.S. and continued to
perform very strongly in ... Australia, Argentina and Mexico,"
Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz said in a statement.
"We remain cautiously optimistic for the full year," he
added.
The Milan-based group, which also makes Aperol bitter
aperitif drinks, Skyy vodka and Glen Grant whisky, reported
279.3 million euros ($359 million) in first-quarter sales, just
beating a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast of 275.8 million
euros.
Sales in its domestic market rose 0.3 percent organically in
the first quarter, it said, while the group's pretax profit
increased 4.6 percent to 52.8 million euros.
Sales in the United States, which accounts for 20.6 percent
of the total, rose 5.4 percent, driven by the performance of its
Wild Turkey bourbon whisky.
Davide Campari-Milano shares were up 1.3 percent at 1056
GMT, outperforming the wider Italian blue-chip index,
which rose 0.15 percent.
The world's biggest spirits groups, Diageo and
Pernod Ricard, have experienced strong growth in
emerging markets, slow recovery in North America and tougher
conditions in southern Europe.