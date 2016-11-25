MILAN Nov 25 Italian beverage group Davide
Campari said on Friday it agreed to sell its still
wines business for 62 million euros ($66 million), as it
presses ahead with its strategy to focus on spirits.
The world's sixth-largest premium spirit maker said it
expected to finalise the sale of its Sardinina wineries Sella &
Mosca and Tuscan Teruzzi & Puthod by year-end.
The two wineries will be acquired by Terra Moretti
Distribuzione, controlled by Italy's Terra Moretti and state
foreign investment agency Simest.
N.U.O. Capital, an investment company promoted by the Hong
Kong-based Cheng-PAO family, will also participate in Terra
Moretti Distribuzione, Campari said in a statament.
($1 = 0.9435 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Maria Pia Quaglia)