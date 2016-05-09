(Recasts to add estimate of early Easter impact, CEO's quotes)

By Francesca Landini and Maria Pia Quaglia

MILAN May 9 Premium drinks maker Campari said currency effects could dampen its earnings this year after it reported much stronger-than-expected first-quarter sales growth that sent its shares to a record high.

The world's sixth-largest premium spirits maker saw its shares jump 5.5 percent to 8.99 euros after it reported a 7.2 percent rise in first-quarter sales, excluding currency impacts and M&A deals. Sales were helped by strong growth in the United States and other developed markets and by an early Easter holiday.

Growth was almost twice the 3.7 percent sales increase forecast by analysts, although CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz said the company's full-year outlook was unchanged and currency swings and volatility could affect the rest of 2016.

"The first quarter is traditionally small and this year's performance was impacted by some one-off drivers," said Kunze-Concewitz.

Chief Financial Officer Paolo Marchesini said exchange rates could weigh as much as 5 percent on sales this year.

An early Easter date, at the end of March this year, contributed 3.3 percent to organic sales, Kunze-Concewitz told analysts.

Campari's performance was particularly strong in developed markets, with organic sales up 15 percent in the United States partly due to beverage advance shipments sent on the basis of expected consumption in the following quarters. The effect will gradually reverse, Campari said.

The Milan-based group said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), excluding one-off items, rose 21 percent to 54 million euros ($62 million).

It also reported an improvement in operating profit margin, to 16.5 percent from 13.6 percent in the same period last year, as the group focused on its five high-margin brands.

Within its top five brands, the eponymous red aperitif and Aperol, both used to prepare the popular Spritz drink, reported the strongest performance, with sales growing more than 20 percent with respect to last year.

Net financial debt rose to 923 million euros at the end of the first quarter due to the acquisition of an initial stake in Societe des Produit Marnier Lapostolle, owner of French liquor maker Grand Marnier, which Campari agreed to buy last March. ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Editing by Susan Fenton)