MILAN Feb 28 Davide Campari has expanded a partnership with Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits (SGWS), the largest U.S. wine and spirit distribution company, the Italian beverage group said in a presentation after publishing its 2016 results.

Campari, the world's sixth-largest premium spirit maker, wants to make the distribution of its products more efficient in the United States after it became its biggest market following last year's acquisition of French liqueur Grand Marnier.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)