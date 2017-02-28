BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MILAN Feb 28 Davide Campari has expanded a partnership with Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits (SGWS), the largest U.S. wine and spirit distribution company, the Italian beverage group said in a presentation after publishing its 2016 results.
Campari, the world's sixth-largest premium spirit maker, wants to make the distribution of its products more efficient in the United States after it became its biggest market following last year's acquisition of French liqueur Grand Marnier.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.