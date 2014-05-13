MILAN May 13 Italian drinks group Campari's
organic sales grew at a 'low-mid single' digit rate
over in the first four months of the year, its chief executive
said on Tuesday.
"We're talking about low to mid single-digit growth," Bob
Kunze-Concewitz said on a conference call.
Earlier on Tuesday, the company said pre-tax profit dropped
by almost half in the first quarter to end-March as organic
sales slumped 3 percent, but came back to positive territory by
the end of April.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Valentina Za)