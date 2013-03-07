MILAN, March 7 Italian drinks company Gruppo
Campari, known for its eponymous bitter red aperitif,
reported on Thursday a 1.6 percent drop in 2012 net profits,
missing analyst forecasts.
Profitability at the group was mainly hit by one-off costs
due to the acquisition of Jamaican rum maker Lascelles DeMercado
last year, the group said.
"Net profit and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was
below our expectations. We're looking into the one-offs," a
Milan trader said.
Shares in Campari were briefly suspended limit down after
the results and were down 1.6 percent at 1136 GMT.
Full-year net profit reached 156.7 million euros, down 1.6
percent from 2011. It would have been 167.7 million euros
without the one-off costs.
Those figures compare with an average forecast of 170
million euros by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The board proposed a dividend of 0.07 euro per share on 2012
results, in line with last year.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, additional reporting by
Stephen Jewkes)