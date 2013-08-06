MILAN Aug 6 Italian drinks maker Campari
on Tuesday reported a 26.1 percent drop in first-half
net profit, hit by the "one-off destocking" effect of payment
restrictions on Italian food and beverage companies and some
non-recurring charges.
The maker of the bitter red aperitif of the same name said
net profit fell to 57.6 million euros ($76.26 million), while
sales were up 13 percent to 698.6 million euros.
Campari, the sixth-largest player globally in the premium
spirits industry, said that while the overall trading
environment should remain volatile due to economic weakness in
its key markets, it expected the business to continue improving
gradually over the second half of this year.
($1 = 0.7553 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)