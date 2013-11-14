MILAN Nov 14 Italian drinks maker Campari
reported a 15 percent fall in nine-month pre-tax
profit to 149.5 million euros ($200.40 million) from a year ago,
it said on Thursday, adding it expected its business to
stabilise in the fourth quarter.
The maker of the bitter red aperitif of the same name said
net sales had risen 13 percent in the period, but so-called
organic growth - or growth excluding acquisitions - was slightly
negative, dipping 0.4 percent.
Campari, the sixth-largest player globally in the premium
spirits industry, said sales in its domestic market - which make
up a quarter of the total - fell 5.6 percent.
($1 = 0.7460 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Isla Binnie)