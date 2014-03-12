MILAN, March 12 Italian drinks group Campari said on Wednesday 2013 net profit fell 4.4 percent to 149.8 million euros ($207.7 million), hit by one-off charges worth 10.3 million euros.

Analysts had expected the maker of the bitter red aperitif of the same name to post 2013 net profit of 156.47 million euros, according to a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.

Campari, which also makes Aperol, Cinzano and Frangelico, said it would pay a dividend of 0.08 euros per share, an increase on the 0.07 euros paid in the last two years.

Campari, which generates nearly half its sales in North America, said earlier on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Canada's Forty Creek Distillery for 185.6 million Canadian dollars.

Shares in Campari were 0.7 higher after the results were released, at 6.21 euros at 1022 GMT, against a 1.2 percent fall in the European food and beverage index. ($1 = 0.7212 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)