MILAN May 13 Italian drinks group Campari
said on Monday pre-tax profit dropped 47.4 percent in
the first quarter due to a weaker March caused by a slowdown in
Russia, shipment phasing in the United States and a late Easter
which pushed shipments in Europe into the second quarter.
The maker of the bitter red aperitif of the same name said
net sales year-to-date returned to positive organic growth by
the end of April, and said it expected its underlying business
to improve gradually.
Pre-tax profit was 20.7 million euros ($28.5 million) in the
first quarter.
"Going forward, whilst the political and macroeconomic
context and forex outlook remain challenging for the remainder
of the year, we expect our marketing initiatives to bear their
fruits and continue to gradually strengthen the underlying
business," Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz said in a
statement.
