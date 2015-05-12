BRIEF-Pininfarina signs contract with Iran Khodro of about EUR 70 million
* SIGNS CONTRACT WITH IRAN KHODRO OF ABOUT EUR 70 MILLION FOR DEVELOPMENT OF AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM
MILAN May 12 Italian beverage group Campari said on Tuesday sales rose 13.4 percent to 327 million euros ($368 million) in the first quarter helped by a stronger dollar.
The world's sixth-largest premium spirits maker said that sales were up 4.2 percent organically, after stripping out a 6.6 percent boost due to foreign exchange swings and excluding a small positive impact from acquisitions.
The maker of the eponymous bitter, red aperitif reported a 73 percent jump in pre-tax profit to 35.8 million euros. ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
