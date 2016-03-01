MILAN, March 1 Italy's Campari, the world's sixth-largest premium spirits maker, said on Tuesday its sales rose 3 percent organically last year, beating analysts' expectations thanks to the good performance of its five global brands.

Revenues at the group were 1.66 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in 2015 compared with a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 1.65 billion euros.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) excluding one-off items rose 11.6 percent to 333 million euros, with margin on sales improving to 20.1 percent from 19.1 in 2014.

The operating profit margin is closely watched by analysts as a sign of the company's profitability.

Campari's management had promised to boost the margin in 2015 after it weakened in 2014, by focusing on the higher-margin brands: its namesake aperitif Campari, SKYY vodka, Wild Turkey whiskey, Aperol and Jamaican rums. ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Isla Binnie)