MILAN, Nov 14 Italian drinks maker Campari posted a 15 percent fall in nine-month pre-tax profit to 149.5 million euros ($200.40 million) on Thursday, saying it expected its business to stabilise in the fourth quarter.

The maker of the bitter red aperitif of the same name said net sales had risen 13 percent in the period, but excluding acquisitions, revenue fell 0.4 percent.

Campari, the sixth-largest player globally in the premium spirits industry, said sales in its domestic market - which make up a quarter of the total - fell 5.6 percent in the first nine months.

Italy swung back to growth in the third quarter thanks to the company's shipment schedule returning to normal after new rules on payment restrictions hit sales earlier in the year.

"Organic growth of 24.5 percent in Italy is largely driven by technical factors and is obviously not sustainable," said Josh Puddle, an analyst at Berenberg. "We will need to dig down to see if there is any underlying improvement here."

Following new payment restrictions imposed earlier this year clients spread their orders of Campari's products, which include Aperol, Frangelico and Cinzano, throughout the year, rather than concentrating them in the first half, which in the past was the key restocking period.

Campari also said it had bought the distribution rights for Bulldog Gin, which is distilled in England, along with the option to buy Bulldog's brand, inventory, production and contribution contracts from 2020.

"Being in the super premium segment is certainly positive, and improving the breadth of the portfolio and diversifying away from Italy is also a benefit to the group," Puddle said.

The company also announced it will set up a distribution company in Spain, allowing it to take control of sales and marketing there.

Shares in the company were 2.1 percent lower at 6.26 euros by 1254 GMT having risen 10.3 percent so far this year. ($1 = 0.7460 euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Isla Binnie; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)