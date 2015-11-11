(recasts to adds CEO comments, share reaction, details)
MILAN Nov 11 Italy's Campari, the
world's sixth-largest premium spirits maker, reported
weaker-than-expected nine-month sales after a sluggish
performance at home and falling consumption in emerging markets
such as Russia.
The company, whose brands include the red and orange
aperitifs Camparisoda and Crodino, faced competition from newly
popular beverages such as handcrafted beers. It reported a
slight fall in its sales in Italy, despite a long hot summer
that would usually lift demand.
Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz told analysts in a
conference call that a lack of new products and marketing
initiatives had weighed on its sales at home, a market in
decline and which Campari depends upon for a quarter of its
revenue.
"Italy recorded slightly negative sales because single-serve
aperitifs did not go well," he said.
Shares in the Milan-based group, which reached an
all-time-high of 8.18 euros just before the results, were up 0.6
percent at 8 euros by 1543 GMT.
The maker of the red aperitif said on Wednesday that total
turnover rose 7.9 percent to 1.14 billion euros ($1.23 billion)
in the first nine months, with a large part of the increase due
to positive currency effects.
In the three months through September, like-for-like sales
excluding forex effects rose 2 percent, half the rate expected
by analysts.
Shrinking revenues in Russia and Brazil also weighed on
results and mitigated higher sales in the United States.
In Russia, Campari's sales fell 53 percent in the first nine
months partly due to tight credit controls the company had to
put in place given that the country is still subject to EU
sanctions over its role in the Ukraine crisis.
Other spirits groups, such as Pernod Richard, have
been suffering in emerging markets too.
Campari said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
excluding one-off items increased 14 percent to 221 million
euros, with a margin on sales improving to 19.3 percent from
18.3 percent in the same nine-month period last year.
The operating profit margin is closely watched by analysts
and Campari's management has promised to boost it this year
after it weakened in 2014.
"We expect the improvement in operating margins achieved in
the first nine months 2015 to continue for the remainder of the
year," Kunze-Concewitz said in a statement.
