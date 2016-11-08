MILAN Nov 8 Italy's Campari, the world's sixth-largest premium spirits maker, said on Tuesday that sales rose to 1.180 billion euros ($1.30 billion) in the first nine months, boosted by the acquisition of Grand Marnier earlier this year.

Analysts pooled by Reuters forecast 9-month sales of 1.158 billion euros.

Excluding foreign exchange swings and the impact of acquisitions and divestment, organic sales were up 5.4 percent between January and September, accelerating from the first half of the year.

In the third quarter, organic sales were up 6.1 percent, beating analyst expectations that indicated a sales slowdown after the summer.

Grand Marnier first time consolidation added 43.8 million euros in net sales, the beverage company said.

Shares in the Milan-based group extended gains after results and rose 3.1 percent at 1107 GMT. ($1 = 0.9054 euros)