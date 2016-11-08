(Recasts to adds CEO and analyst comments, details)
By Francesca Landini and Maria Pia Quaglia
MILAN Nov 8 Adding orange-flavoured liqueur
Grand Marnier to Campari's product offering helped lift sales at
the Italian beverage group and offset higher spending for
television advertising and marketing events.
Between July and September Campari's sales were 436 million
euros ($481 million), up 6 percent organically, with Grand
Marnier making up one tenth of the group's revenue. Analysts
were pinning sales in the quarter at 414 million euros,
according to Reuters SmartEstimate.
The maker of the red aperitif Campari and the orange Aperol
bitter bought Grand Marnier earlier this year to exploit its
strong market position in the American market.
"Sales surprised on the upside mainly thanks to a higher
than expected impact from Grand Marnier," said Matteo Bertele,
analyst at broker house Fidentiis.
He said, however, that advertising and promotions costs rose
more than expected, taking their toll on operating profit and
could weigh on future performance.
Some of the expense came from Campari hiring U.S. actor
Matthew McConaughey to promote its Wild Turkey bourbon brand,
CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz told analysts during a conference call.
The group is also set to launch a long Campari advert shot
by Oscar-winning Italian director Paolo Sorrentino to give the
maker of the red aperitif better exposure, he added.
Advertising and Promotion expenses (A&P) were 17.7 percent
of sales in the first nine months of the year, up from 16.7
percent in the same period last year.
The percentage is expected to remain around that same level
next year and investments to strengthen Campari's distribution
network could continue through next year, the CEO added.
Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) came in at 87.6 million
euros in the third quarter.
Grand Marnier contributed 10 million euros to profit in the
period but is expected to have "a tinier impact" in the current
quarter, CFO Paolo Marchesi said.
Thanks to the acquisition of the French liqueur maker, the
United States became the biggest market for Campari, accounting
for a quarter of sales, surpassing Italy.
Shares in the group closed down 0.9 percent, having risen as
much as 3 percent immediately after the results.
($1 = 0.9056 euros)
