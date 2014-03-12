MILAN, March 12 Shares in Italian drinks group Campari reversed gains on Milan's bourse and were temporarily suspended from trading on Wednesday after the company's management said on a conference call that profitability this year would be the same as in 2013.

"People didn't like the guidance for a 2014 EBIT margin in line with 2013," said an analyst on condition of anonymity.

A Milan-based trader also said the shares fell due to the profitability guidance given on the call.

Campari had no immediate comment.

The bitter red aperitif maker said on Wednesday that operating profit (EBIT) was 289.3 million euros ($401.2 million) in 2013, representing 19 percent of net sales.

Shares had risen over 1.5 percent in early trade, helped by the announcement of an acquisition in Canada, but fell around 4 percent after the conference call began.

The stock was last quoted 3.9 percent lower at 5.9 euros, against a 1.4 percent fall in the European food and beverage index.

