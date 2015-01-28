(corrects date when Garavoglia family became Campari's top
shareholder)
MILAN Jan 28 Beverage group Campari
became the first Italian company on Wednesday to introduce a
loyalty share scheme to reward its long-term investors with more
voting rights.
A new law approved last year by the Italian parliament lets
companies give investors who hold stock for two years up to two
votes at shareholder meetings for every share they own.
Campari's top shareholder is investment company Alicros,
which is owned by the Garavoglia family.
Under the new scheme the voting rights of Alicros would rise
to 67.55 percent from the current 51 percent should no other
investors ask for their votes to be doubled. Britain's
investment fund Cedar Rock Capital is the second-biggest
shareholder with a 10.8 percent stake according to Campari.
Shareholders at the spirits and drinks firm approved the new
scheme with a majority of 76 percent of investors attending the
meeting, which corresponds to 61.8 percent of the share capital.
Small shareholders and institutional investors, however,
criticized the new rule.
Proxy adviser Glass Lewis had recommended that Campari's
investors vote against the introduction of a multiple voting
rights scheme, saying it would create multiple classes of stock
with different rights.
Responding to criticism, Campari Chairman Luca Garavoglia, a
member of the family owning Alicros, said that several rivals
have in place schemes that decouple share ownership from voting
rights including France's Pernod-Ricard.
The Garavoglia family has been Campari's top shareholder
since it was listed in 2001.
(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; writing by Francesca Landini;
Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)