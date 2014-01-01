NEW YORK Jan 1 Campbell Soup Co late Tuesday said it was voluntarily recalling about 300 cases of its 24-ounce-sized Prego Traditional Italian sauce, citing a risk of spoilage.

The Camden, New Jersey-based food company said customers who had purchased the product should not eat it, though no illnesses had been reported in connection with the recall.

Campbell said the affected jars could be identified by having a best by date of June 16, 2015 "and a four-digit, military time code ranging from 'CT BJ ZV 0330' through 'CT BJ ZV 0449" printed on the lid of the product.

Shares of Campbell closed Tuesday at $43.28.