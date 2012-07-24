* Says return to goal taking longer than expected
* Stands by fiscal 2012 forecast
* Reducing marketing, advertising in fiscal 2013
* Shares down more than 1 percent
By Martinne Geller
CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY, July 24 Campbell Soup Co's
performance in the upcoming fiscal year will be below
its long-term targets as a turnaround takes longer than expected
amid a difficult operating environment, executives said.
The company said on Tuesday it plans to return to growth in
fiscal 2013, which starts on Aug. 1, but that it will not reach
its long-term targets, which call for sales growth of 3 percent
to 4 percent and earnings per share growth of 5 percent to 7
percent.
"The return to our long-term targets will take longer than
expected," Chief Executive Officer Denise Morrison told a
gathering of analysts and investors at its headquarters in
Camden, New Jersey. "I regret that, but I'm not deterred by it."
The company declined to give a specific 2013 forecast,
saying it will provide more details when it reports
fourth-quarter earnings in September.
Campbell stuck to its 2012 sales forecast, and said adjusted
earnings are expected to decline at a level near the upper end
of its forecast range of 5 percent to 7 percent.
After several winters of weak performance, due in part to
heavy discounting and a lack of innovation, Campbell and its new
CEO are trying to heat up sales with a range of new kinds of
soups, sauces and cookies, from Thai green curry skillet sauce
to Milano salted pretzel slices.
Morrison, who has been at top for nearly a year, has shifted
more of the company's marketing budget to advertising instead of
discounting. Discounting, over time, reduces profits and erodes
brand equity.
But for fiscal 2013, the company's overall marketing budget
will be down modestly, with advertising for U.S. soups down as
well. The company said it will shift some of its budget to fund
marketing for new products instead of existing products.
Advertising and consumer promotion expenses were $492
million in 2011 and $515 million in 2010, the company said.
Earlier this month Campbell said it planned to buy Bolt
house Farms for $1.55 billion in cash, adding refrigerated
juices and baby carrots to its portfolio of canned soups and V8
vegetable drinks.
With the move, it will expand into the produce section, an
area of the supermarket that gets more foot traffic than the
center of the store, where most of Campbell's existing products
are.
Through Monday's close, Campbell shares were down 1 percent
so far this year. The Dow Jones Food and Beverage Index
, by contrast, rose more than 5 percent over the same
period.
Shares were down 45 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $32.40 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday afternoon.