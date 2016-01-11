(Corrects paragraph 10 of Jan. 8 story to say Mark Alexander is
"president" not "senior vice president" of Campbell Soup's
Americas Simple Meals and Beverages unit)
By Siddharth Cavale and Subrat Patnaik
Jan 8 Campbell Soup Co is to start
disclosing the presence of genetically modified organisms (GMOs)
in all its U.S. products, becoming the first major food company
to respond to growing calls for more transparency about
ingredients in food.
The world's largest soup maker broke ranks with peers and
said late on Thursday it supported the establishment of federal
legislation for a single mandatory labeling standard for
GMO-derived foods and a national standard for non-GMO claims
made on food packaging.
The company, which also makes Pepperidge Farm cookies and
Prego pasta sauces along with its world-famous soups, said it
would also withdraw from all efforts by groups opposing such
measures. (bit.ly/1OeE1Md)
"This could be a watershed moment," Michele Simon, a public
health lawyer told Reuters. "There is a breaking of the ranks."
Several activist groups have been pressuring food companies
to be more transparent about the use of ingredients in their
products, especially ones including GMOs, amid rising concerns
about their effects on health and the environment.
Companies such as PepsiCo Inc and Kellogg Co
have resisted such calls and have spent millions of dollars to
defeat GMO-labeling ballot measures in Oregon, Colorado,
Washington and California, saying it would add unnecessary
costs.
The agrochemical and biotech industry has for years fought
against efforts to pass either U.S. state or federal laws that
would require food companies to adjust product labels to show
GMO ingredients.
The six biggest agrochemical and biotech seed companies -
Monsanto, DuPont, Dow AgroSciences, Bayer CropScience, BASF
Plant Science and Syngenta - spent more than $21.5 million to
help defeat a 2012 California labeling proposition, according to
state election data.
In 2014, however, Vermont became the first U.S. state to
pass a law requiring food companies to label GMOs on their
products, which will come into effect in July.
COSTS MANAGEABLE
About three quarters of Campbell's portfolio consisted of
ingredients derived from GMOs, said Mark Alexander, president of
Campbell's Americas Simple Meals and Beverages unit.
Soybeans, sugar beets, canola and corn, the largest
genetically engineered crops, are key ingredients in many
Campbell soups and sauces.
Asked about the extra costs involved, the company said it
would be manageable, as long as federal regulators end up
introducing national labeling standards rather than leaving
individual states to set different rules.
That could lead to "astronomical" costs, Alexander said, as
it would involve segregation of inventories and increase supply
chain costs.
Campbell's announcement came six months after it said it
would stop adding monosodium glutamate (MSG) to condensed soups
for children and use non-genetically modified ingredients
sourced from organic U.S. farms in its Campbell's organic soup
line for kids.
Pro-labeling campaigners such as Environmental Working Group
(EWG) and Just Label It cheered Campbell's move.
"We applaud Campbell's for supporting national, mandatory
GMO labeling," Scott Faber, senior vice president of government
affairs at EWG said.
Just Label It said Campbell's move was a step closer to
reaching the goal of a federally crafted national GMO labeling
solution.
Campbell said late on Thursday that if a federal solution is
not achieved, it was prepared to label all its U.S. products for
the presence of ingredients that were derived from GMOs and
would seek guidance from the federal food and agriculture
regulators.
The Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA), which
represents more than 300 food companies opposed to mandatory GMO
labeling, said it respected the rights of individual members to
communicate with their customers as they choose.
However, the GMA said it was "imperative" that Congress acted
immediately to prevent the expansion of a costly patchwork of
state labeling laws that would ultimately hurt consumers who can
least afford higher food prices.
(Additional reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Sneha Teresa Johny
in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian, Sriraj Kalluvila and
Bill Rigby)