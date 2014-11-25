UPDATE 3-Oil edges up but still set for biggest weekly drop in a month
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
Nov 25 Campbell Soup Co's first-quarter profit jumped 36 percent, helped by strong sales of its soups and snacks.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $234 million, or 74 cents a share, in the quarter ended Nov. 2, from $172 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 4.2 percent to $2.26 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
TOKYO, April 21 Japanese stocks rose to 1-1/2 week highs on Friday as global investors bet that U.S. tax reforms are gaining traction, but Fujifilm Holdings tumbled after delaying the release of its earnings because of an accounting probe.