* Q4 sales dip slightly, adjusted EPS misses estimates
* Campbell Fresh oper profit slumps 62 pct, sales drop
* Campbell Fresh sales expected to fall slightly in Q1, Q2
* Company's full-year adj EPS forecast misses estimates
* Shares hit more than six-month low
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Sept 1 Campbell Soup Co reported a
smaller-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit due to a product
recall as well as higher costs and lower sales of carrots,
issues that the company expects will dent sales for the rest of
the year.
The world's largest soupmaker also gave a full-year adjusted
earnings forecast that fell short of analysts' estimates,
sending its shares tumbling 6.5 percent to a more than six-month
low on Thursday.
The company's problems in the quarter were centered around
its Campbell Fresh business, which it has been boosting through
acquisitions to cater to consumers' increasing preference for
fresh and organic foods over processed foods.
Campbell Fresh operating profit plunged 62 percent in the
quarter and sales fell 5 percent, hurt by a recall of protein
drinks in June, higher carrot costs and lower sales of carrots
and carrot ingredients - all in the Bolthouse Farms unit.
Campbell Soup said it harvested carrots - the best known
products of Bolthouse - prematurely in spring. That resulted in
smaller carrots, which led to dissatisfied customers and loss of
business.
"The performance of our Campbell Fresh business, driven
predominantly by execution issues, is disappointing," Chief
Executive Denise Morrison said in a statement.
The management at Campbell Fresh had been reshuffled in the
past several weeks and several senior managers, including the
president of Bolthouse, had left, Morrison said on a conference
call.
She added that Campbell Fresh would take time to regain the
lost business, which would mean sales would fall slightly in the
current quarter and the next.
Campbell Soup said it was improving oversight of the entire
Campbell Fresh supply chain and that it had rectified the
problems in its manufacturing equipment and process that led to
protein drinks being spoiled and then recalled.
The net loss attributable to Campbell Soup was $81 million
in the quarter due to a $141 million pre-tax impairment charge
related to Bolthouse. The company earned $17 million a year
earlier.
Excluding items, Campbell Soup earned 46 cents per share,
below analysts average estimate of 50 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales dipped 0.35 percent to $1.69 billion, but was in
line with analysts' estimates.
The company forecast adjusted earnings of $3.00-$3.09 per
share for the year ending July, below analysts' estimates of
$3.14. It forecast sales would be between flat and up 1 percent.
Campbell Soup shares were down 5.5 percent at $57.38,
recovering after hitting a low of $56.76.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)