UPDATE 1-Philippines military says close to defeating Islamist rebels
* Army says it has control of city (Recasts, adds detail throughout)
Feb 17 Campbell Soup Co reported a 1.4 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups.
Net income attributable to Campbell fell to $101 million, or 33 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Jan. 29, from $265 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales of the world's largest soupmaker, which also sells Pepperidge Farm snacks and Prego pasta sauce, fell to $2.17 billion from $2.20 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Army says it has control of city (Recasts, adds detail throughout)
FRANKFURT, May 29 German carmaker BMW said a shortage of steering gears supplied by Robert Bosch slowed production of its 1 series, 2 series, 3 series and 4 series BMW models and caused stoppages at its plants in South Africa and China.