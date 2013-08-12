Aug 12 Campbell Soup Co said it was in final negotiations with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for the sale of some of its businesses in Europe.

The company did not disclose the terms of the potential deal.

Under the proposed deal, the company will sell certain brands of soups, sauces and simple meals, including Liebig and Royco in France, Erasco in Germany, Blå Band in Sweden and Devos Lemmens and Royco in Belgium. It will also sell four plants.

The businesses included in the proposed deal generate annual net sales of about $530 million, the company said in a statement.