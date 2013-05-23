METALS-Copper sheds early gains on profit-taking
SYDNEY, May 31 Copper prices contracted in late Asian trade on Wednesday after rising earlier in the session on better-than-expected manufacturing data from China.
May 23 Campbell Soup Co said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Plum Organics, a maker of organic baby food, for an undisclosed price.
Campbell expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter and not impact its full-year targets.
Plum was advised by Houlihan Lokey and Jones Day and Campbell was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell.
SYDNEY, May 31 Copper prices contracted in late Asian trade on Wednesday after rising earlier in the session on better-than-expected manufacturing data from China.
MADRID, May 31 A spokeswoman for Spain's Abertis said on Wednesday that the company has not received an offer for its stake in Cellnex following a report that American Towers may be interested.