(Corrects headline to "Q4 adj. EPS from cont ops $0.43" from
"Q4 EPS $0.42")
Sept 3 Campbell Soup Co :
* Reports fourth-quarter and full-year results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.43 from continuing
operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Campbell provides fiscal 2016 guidance within long-term
growth targets announced in July
* Says U.S. simple meals sales decreased 3 percent in the
quarter to $505 million
* Qtrly U.S. soup sales decreased 2 percent
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EPS from continuing operations $2.53 to
$2.58
* Sees sales to grow by 0 to 1 percent, adjusted EBIT to grow
by 3 to 5 percent and adjusted EPS to grow by 3 to 5 percent in
FY 16
* Says intends to adopt mark-to-market pension and
post-retirement benefit accounting in Q1 2016 and recast
historical results
* Qtrly net sales $1.69 billion versus $1.85 billion
* Qtrly reported GAAP earnings per share from continuing
operations $0.22
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.53, revenue view $8.19
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says in Q4 2015, the company recorded pre-tax restructuring
charges of $93 million related to cost savings initiatives
* Says for the full year, the company recorded pre-tax
restructuring charges of $102 million related to the initiatives