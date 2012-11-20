Nov 20 Campbell Soup Co reported lower
quarterly net earnings on Tuesday, hurt by charges related to
its recent acquisition of Bolthouse Farms, and stood by its
full-year forecast.
The soup company, which also makes Prego pasta sauce and V8
juice, said net profit fell to $245 million, or 78 cents per
share, in its fiscal first quarter ended Oct. 28, from $265
million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding costs related to the Bolthouse deal and
restructuring charges, earnings were 88 cents per share.
Sales rose to $2.34 billion from $2.16 billion.
The company said it still expects earnings of $2.51 to $2.57
per share in fiscal 2013 on sales growth of 10 percent to 12
percent.