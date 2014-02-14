BRIEF-Hoylu signs five-year master services agreement with a US-based lifestyle company
* REG-HOYLU AB: HOYLU SIGNS A FIVE YEAR MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH A LARGE US-BASED LIFESTYLE AND COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY
Feb 14 Campbell Soup Co reported a 71 percent rise in quarterly profit, as more people bought soup during a spell of harsher-than-usual winter weather in the United States.
Net profit attributable to the company rose to $325 million, or $1.03 per share in the second quarter, from $190 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the world's largest soup maker earned 76 cents per share from continuing operations.
Sales rose 5.5 percent to $2.28 billion in the quarter ended Jan. 26. U.S. soup sales rose 5 percent in the quarter.
* REG-HOYLU AB: HOYLU SIGNS A FIVE YEAR MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH A LARGE US-BASED LIFESTYLE AND COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY
DARWIN, April 19 ConocoPhillips and its partners are considering expanding their Darwin liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Australia, with backing from other companies with undeveloped gas resources that could feed the plant.