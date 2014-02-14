Feb 14 Campbell Soup Co reported a 71 percent rise in quarterly profit, as more people bought soup during a spell of harsher-than-usual winter weather in the United States.

Net profit attributable to the company rose to $325 million, or $1.03 per share in the second quarter, from $190 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the world's largest soup maker earned 76 cents per share from continuing operations.

Sales rose 5.5 percent to $2.28 billion in the quarter ended Jan. 26. U.S. soup sales rose 5 percent in the quarter.