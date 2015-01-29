Jan 29 Soup and snacks maker Campbell Soup Co said it plans to reorganize its business on the lines of product categories instead of geographies or brands.

Campbell will manage its business in three divisions, Americas simple meals and beverages, global biscuits and snacks and packaged fresh, the company said.

Campbell on Thursday also appointed three executives to lead the newly formed divisions. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)