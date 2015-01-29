Coty posts bigger loss due to charges related to P&G deal
May 10 Beauty products maker Coty Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by restructuring charges related to the integration of the beauty business it acquired from Procter & Gamble Co.
Jan 29 Soup and snacks maker Campbell Soup Co said it plans to reorganize its business on the lines of product categories instead of geographies or brands.
Campbell will manage its business in three divisions, Americas simple meals and beverages, global biscuits and snacks and packaged fresh, the company said.
Campbell on Thursday also appointed three executives to lead the newly formed divisions. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
May 10 Beauty products maker Coty Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by restructuring charges related to the integration of the beauty business it acquired from Procter & Gamble Co.
* Ppg industries inc - PPG has reviewed AkzoNobel's May 8, 2017 response to PPG's revised proposal of april 24, 2017