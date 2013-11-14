MADRID Nov 14 Mexican conglomerate Alfa's food unit Sigma Alimentos is finalising a full takeover bid of Spanish foods company Campofrio, Spanish daily ABC reported on Thursday, without naming sources.

ABC said the takeover plan follows an agreement by Sigma - which sells ham, cheese and yogurt among other refrigerated foods - to buy 40 percent of Campofrio from current shareholders La Caixa, Oaktree Capital and chairman Pedro Ballve.

Campofrio, with a market capitalization of 626 million euros, is the main meat processor in Europe, while Sigma operates in the United States, Mexico and Central and South America.

La Caixa, with a 4.2 percent stake in Campofrio, declined to comment on the report, while none of the other parties involved were immediately available for comment.