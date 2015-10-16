BRIEF-TMX Group announces equity financing statistics for April 2017
* Says Toronto Stock Exchange welcomed 18 new issuers in April 2017, compared with five in previous month and 15 in April 2016
Oct 16 Student housing real estate investment trust Campus Crest Communities Inc said it has agreed to be bought by Harrison Street Real Estate Capital LLC for $1.9 billion.
The deal, valued at $7.03 per share, includes $6.90 in cash and net proceeds from the Montreal sale estimated to be $0.13 per share, the company said on Friday.
Campus Crest's shares closed at $5.68 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
