Feb 27 Student housing operator Campus Crest
Communities Inc said it would take a 48 percent stake in
rival Copper Beech Townhome Communities LLC for $261.9 million
to create the second-largest public student housing operator in
terms of beds.
Campus Crest would also have the option to buy the remainder
of Copper Beech over the next three years.
The deal would provide Campus Crest entry into 12 markets.
Copper Beech will continue to manage the day-to-day
operations of the portfolio until Campus Crest owns at least
88.9 percent of its shares.
Campus Crest said it expects the first stage of the
acquisition to close during the first or second quarter of 2013
and to add to earnings in first full year of ownership.
Barclays and Raymond James were financial advisers to Campus
Crest. Hogan Lovells US LLP and Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
acted as legal advisers.