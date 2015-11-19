STOCKHOLM Nov 19 Swedish pharma research company Camurus intends to float its shares on the Stockholm bourse, giving it a market capitalisation of up to 2.2 billion crowns ($258 million), it said on Thursday.

The listing, pencilled in for Dec. 3, adds to a planned bumper finish for a record year of stock market listings in Stockholm.

Hotel chain Scandic, and Dometic, a maker of appliances for caravans and boats, both owned by private equity firm EQT, as well as IK Investment Partners' care provider Attendo are also planning listings later this month or early next month.

Camurus said five investors, among them the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, had committed to invest a total of 240 million crowns in the offering, worth up to 737 million Swedish crowns and consisting mostly of newly issued shares.

Handelsbanken and Carnegie were leading the offering, Camurus said.

So far this year, there have been 14 IPOs on the main list of Stockholm's stock exchange, the highest number in 15 years, compared to twelve in 2014. All but two of the newcomers have outperformed the wider market, and most of them by a broad margin.

