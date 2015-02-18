TORONTO Feb 18 Protracted contract talks
between Canadian National Railway Co and the union that
represents 4,800 of its mechanical, clerical and intermodal
staff are at an impasse and the union says it is considering a
strike vote.
The Montreal-based company said in a statement on Wednesday
that it plans to make unilateral changes by Feb. 20 to the labor
accord that covers workers represented by the Unifor union, if
the union does not agree to a new deal by that time. The current
contract expired on Dec. 31, 2014.
Unifor Rail Director Brian Stevens said union leadership is
meeting on Thursday in Montreal and is set to endorse moving
forward on a strike vote. Stevens said that the process will
take some weeks because the union has to get the support of its
members, who are spread across some half a dozen locals.
Stevens, who criticized CN Rail's move to unilaterally make
changes to the existing labor agreement, said "In our view, CN
Rail is attempting to manufacture a labor relations crisis where
one isn't needed."
