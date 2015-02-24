GATINEAU, Quebec Feb 23 Canadian National
Railway Co reached a tentative contract deal with some
4,800 mechanical, clerical and trucking staff on Monday,
avoiding a lockout at the country's biggest railway.
The deal came after last-ditch contract talks on Sunday and
Monday. CN said last week it would lock out employees on Monday
night unless it reached a contract deal with the union Unifor.
"I'm delighted to say that Unifor and Canadian National
Railways reached a tentative agreement," Canadian Labour
Minister Kellie Leitch told Reuters.
(Reporting by Mike De Souza; Editing by Ken Wills)